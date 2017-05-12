Turkish boxer: All conditions created for athletes at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan organized the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games at the highest level and created all the conditions for athletes, Hakan Dogan, Turkish boxer participating in the Games, told reporters in Baku.

Commenting on his last fight with Guyana’s boxer, Dogansaid he managed to win victory although his rival was stronger.

Doganadded that he will face Azerbaijani boxer, world champion Javid Chalabiyev, in his next match.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.