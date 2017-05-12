Azerbaijani gymnast talks exiting performance at Baku 2017

2017-05-12 16:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda advanced to the finals in exercises with a hoop and a ball on the first day of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

“In general, I performed well,” Durunda told Trend May 12 following her performance.

"It was very exciting. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the performance of other gymnasts of our team, but judging from the results, they performed well.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.