Baku 2017: Azerbaijani boxer sets sights on gold

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Super-heavyweight boxer Magomedrasul Majidov (+91 kg), who represents Azerbaijan at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, said he doesn’t know who will be his next rival, but believes he will be able to win the next bout as well, Trend’s correspondent reported.

On May 12, Majidov defeated Nurlan Saparbay of Kazakhstan 5:0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Azerbaijani boxer said that despite some injuries he was well prepared for the competitions.

“My main goal is to win, to earn a gold medal for Azerbaijan,” he noted. “I am proud to represent Azerbaijan.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.