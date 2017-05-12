Turkish minister: Baku 2017 to be held at highest level

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Azerbaijan excellently organizes all the international sporting events, Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Akif Cagatay Kılıc told reporters in Baku.

The Turkish minister expressed confidence that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will also be held at the highest level.

Akif Cagatay Kılıc noted that he arrived in Baku to participate in the opening ceremony of the Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.