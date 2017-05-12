Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold political consultations

Tashkent hosted political consultations on strengthening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the sides mulled the state of bilateral relations in the consular sphere, practical aspects of the protection of the Uzbek and Kazakh nationals’ rights and freedoms, as well as legal assistance in civil, family and criminal matters.

The sides also discussed implementation of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan agreements and international conventions.