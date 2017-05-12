Baku 2017: Iran volleyball squad leaves no chance for Saudi Arabia team

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Men’s volleyball competitions are underway as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

In a Group B match, Iran’s national volleyball team defeated the Saudi Arabian squad in all three sets – 3:0 (25:18, 25:23, 25:18).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.