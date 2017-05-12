SOFAZ investments to exceed 50B manats in 2017

The aggregate value (weighted average volume) of investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for 2017 is forecast at 51.24 billion manats.

This is reflected in the decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the approval of main directions of the use of SOFAZ funds and investment policy for 2017.

The forecast for 2016 was at the level of 51.3 billion manats, for 2015- 28.2 billion manats, for 2014 – 27 billion manats, for 2013 – 25.2 billion manats and for 2012 – 23 billion manats.

