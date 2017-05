Minutes remain for official opening of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

2017-05-12 20:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Minutes remain for the official opening of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Residents and guests of Baku are hurrying to attend the opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, which will start soon.