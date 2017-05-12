Spectator: Islamic Solidarity Games a real holiday

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, being held in Baku, are a real holiday, Kamran Rahmanov, one of the spectators who came to the Games’ Opening Ceremony, told Trend May 12.

“The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will make an important contribution to the development of sports, tourism, culture and other spheres in Azerbaijan,” he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.