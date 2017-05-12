Volunteers: Islamic Solidarity Games popularize Azerbaijan in the world

2017-05-12 20:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games popularize Azerbaijan in the whole world and promote the country’s rich culture, volunteers of the Games told Trend May 12.

They noted that it is great honor for them to volunteer in the Games.

“Participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games as volunteers is very interesting and fascinating. This gives us great experience and new friends,” added the volunteers.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.