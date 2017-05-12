Turkmenistan, Germany considering joint energy, transport projects

2017-05-12 20:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 12

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The views on the prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas, energy, construction, transport and communication sectors were exchanged in Ashgabat as part of the meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-German working group, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the development of relations between the Turkmen and German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as holding of business forums and exhibitions, were discussed.

"The fact that many well-known German companies have opened their branches and representative offices in Turkmenistan testifies to the German business circles’ desire to consolidate their positions in the Turkmen market," the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

According to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, Turkmenistan is implementing a strategy of diversifying export routes for energy supply, including the European direction.

The initiatives, aimed at the formation of the North-South and East-West transit transport corridors, as well as the work carried out in Turkmenistan to upgrade the relevant infrastructure and create a combined transport system, are directed to optimize the partnership between Turkmenistan and Germany.

The German side expressed the local companies' desire to participate in major infrastructure projects, in particular, the reconstruction of the seaport in the city of Turkmenbashi.

German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. Among them are such companies as Siemens AG, Daimler AG, CLAAS company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Dresser-Rand company.