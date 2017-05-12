Kazakh tourist expects grandiose Opening Ceremony of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Opening Ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku promises to be incredibly beautiful and memorable, a tourist from the Kazakh city of Almaty, Albina Tuganova told Trend.

“We are in Baku for the second time. We learned by chance that the Islamic Solidarity Games are held here. We decided to buy a ticket and watch the Opening Ceremony, which is said to be grandiose. I think it will be an exciting event,” said Tuganova.

These Games have united many countries and are a real demonstration of the friendship among peoples, added Tuganova.

She also noted that she likes the hospitable Baku very much.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.