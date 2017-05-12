Rouhani says not to discard cash subsidies plan

2017-05-12 20:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has said he will not discard the cash subsidies plan if made president for a second term.

Speaking on a live debate show with rivals, Rouhani said his potential future government will continue to pay the 450,000-rial ($12) monthly payments to individuals, Trend correspondent reported May 12.

The candidates’ stance on the cash subsidies has turned into a decisive topic for Iranian candidate’s victory prospect. Many believe former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won his first candidacy because he promised the subsidies.

The cash subsidy payments has been affecting the government for a number of years. Each month, the government should pay about 34 trillion rials ($1.05 billion, each USD at 32,404 rials) to people as cash subsidies. The government has so far paid over 2.5 quadrillion rials as cash subsidies. A study by the Parliament’s Research Center indicates that the cash subsidies have not helped fight poverty.