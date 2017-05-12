Uzbekistan, China sign several important documents

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 12

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Beijing hosted a meeting of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations on May 12, the Uzbek president’s press service said in a message.

The Uzbek leader is on a state visit to China at the invitation of Xi Jinping.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral relations, in particular, on further development of cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that bringing the mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level, unanimity and similarity of positions of the two countries on regional and international issues is of great importance.

Mirziyoyev stated that the current negotiations are the logical continuation of the high-level dialogue.

Xi Jinping, for his part, noted that the Chinese-Uzbek relations are entering a new phase and advancing to a qualitatively new level and this is happening thanks to the large-scale cooperation in the sphere of high technologies.

Following the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping signed a joint declaration between Uzbekistan and China.

Meanwhile, a number of intergovernmental documents, including the agreements on technical cooperation, international road communication, exchange of intergovernmental notes on financing of projects for increasing the quality of education in comprehensive schools, a memorandum of understanding on stimulating the cooperation between small businesses and private entrepreneurs, a plan for cooperation in the field of agriculture for 2018-2020.

During the visit, meetings are planned with Xi Jinping, Premier of China’s State Council Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhang Dejiang and other officials.

The Uzbek president is also expected to take part in the international forum “One Belt – One Way” on May 14-15.