Cote d’Ivoire rep praises Baku 2017

2017-05-12 21:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Leman Zeynalova, Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will contribute to further development of sport in Azerbaijan, Allou Honore, Cote d’Ivoire technical personnel representative, told Trend May 12.

“The Games have been organized at a high level,” he said. “Good conditions have been created for athletes and coaches.”

“I am in Baku for the first time,” he said. “I liked the city very much.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.