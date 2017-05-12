Iranian tourists: 4th Islamic Solidarity Games organized at high level

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku are organized at a high level, tourists from Iran, who came to watch the Games’ Opening Ceremony, told Trend.

They noted that they have visited Baku for several times.

“Every time we see that Baku has become much more beautiful than before. The organization of the Games is, of course, at a high level. We are grateful to organizers. Everything is amazing,” noted the tourists.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a symbol of friendship, unity, said the tourists, adding that Baku is presenting this symbol very well.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.