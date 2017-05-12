Azerbaijan demonstrates excellent organizational skills at Baku 2017: tourist

2017-05-12 22:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Fraternal Azerbaijan is demonstrating excellent organizational skills at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Tamer Ozbay, tourist from Ankara, Turkey, told Trend.

“We came to Baku to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. I visited Baku many years ago. This time I witnessed great development. The current Baku is a modern European city. I am sure that over time, it will become more and more beautiful,” noted Ozbay.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.