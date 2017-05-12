Technical delegate from Bangladesh praises organization of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

All the guests of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be, of course, satisfied with the time spent in Baku, Muhiddin Ahmad, a technical delegate from Bangladesh, told Trend.

“The organization of the Games is at a high level. There is an excellent Olympic village and delicious food here. We are impressed and happy to be here. I think all the guests – athletes, officials and technical delegates – will enjoy,” he noted.

“I like everything here and I want to thank the Organizing Committee for the preparation of the event and hospitality,” he said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.