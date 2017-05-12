Russian Community of Azerbaijan: Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku – a big event

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku is a big event, Deputy Head of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan Yuri Zenin told Trend May 12.

“We are very pleased with Azerbaijan’s hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games,” he said, expressing hope that the Games in Baku will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s authority in the world.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.