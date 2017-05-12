French journalist: Competitions at Baku 2017 organized at highest level

2017-05-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Competitions at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku are organized at the highest level, Sofiane Mehenni, a journalist from France, told Trend May 12.

“The highest organizational level of the Games can be observed from the first days of competitions,” he noted.

Mehenni added that he is delighted with the capital of Azerbaijan.

“Baku is an amazing city, especially in the evenings,” he noted.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.