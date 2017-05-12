Mehriban Aliyeva: It is an honor to host Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

It is an honor to host the Islamic Solidarity Games, said Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee.

She was addressing the Opening Ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 12.

“Dear compatriots! We are proudly hosting tonight the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, which is a triumph of the unity and sport. It is an honor for us to host the Games,” she said.