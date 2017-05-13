Turkish tourist expecting Islamic Solidarity Games to increase love in the world

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Mehmet Garagapichi, a tourist who came to Baku from Istanbul, has told Trend that he is expecting that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will increase love in the world.

“It is easy to sow enmity, but it is very difficult to share love, to promote its increase. The organizers of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku have successfully coped with this difficult task. Everything is fine and everything is organized at a high level,” said Garagapichi.

He also noted that unity is one of the fundamental principles of Islam, which makes no distinction between people.

According to Garagapichi, he regularly visits Baku over the 25 years.

“I come to Baku often. I am an engineer and I graduated from the current Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, and I love Baku very much,” he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.