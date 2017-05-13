OIC Sec Gen: Baku 2017 strengthens ties of unity, harmony, friendship

2017-05-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games strengthen the ties of unity, harmony and friendship between peoples, regardless of their cultures and differences, and promote peaceful coexistence, said Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

He was addressing the Opening Ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 12.

The OIC secretary general thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and Chairperson of the Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and the Azerbaijani government for the efforts in organization of the magnificent event.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen also expressed his confidence that the Games will contribute to promotion of sports in the OIC countries, and support young people in the Islamic world.

Stressing that the holding of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is timed to the declaration of 2017 as the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan, OIC secretary general added that with this, Azerbaijan shows its active participation in strengthening of multiculturalism, intercultural dialogue and intercivilizational communication, globally spreading of knowledge about Islamic values through sports.

Ahmad Al-Othaimeen also noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games is one of the biggest sports events in the world.

The Games brings together nearly 4,000 athletes coming from countries with different cultures, he said, adding that this clearly shows the Islamic solidarity.

This reflects the true essence of Islam, and that it is a religion of peace and tolerance, added Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.