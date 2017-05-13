Trump to call on muslim allies to take strong stand against terror - McMaster

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump will express his idea that all of the United States' Muslim allies must take a strong stand against terror, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said in a briefing on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"He [Trump] will develop a strong, respectful message that the United States and the entire civilized world expects our Muslim allies to take a strong stand against radical Islamist ideology, an ideology that uses a perverted interpretation of religion to justify crimes against all humanity," McMaster stated.