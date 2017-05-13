Afghan security forces kill dozen of Taliban militants over past 24 hours

2017-05-13 05:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Afghanistan's security forces have killed at least 12 militants of the Taliban terrorist movement in military operations in several provinces of the country over the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported.

According to Pajhwok news agency, the Afghan forces, backed by artillery, killed eight militants in the Shah Mansoor area of Tirinkot, the capital city of Uruzgan.

Three militants were killed in the Manogi district of northeastern Kunar province and one in the southern province of Helmand, the agency added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of Daesh terrorist group and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.