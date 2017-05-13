Turkmenistan preparing program to combat corruption, bribery

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A program will be developed in Turkmenistan to combat corruption and bribery, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported May 13.

The country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has instructed the State Security Council and the Turkmen parliament for this.

Addressing the government’s meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted that the results of inspections revealed facts of bribery and corruption among officers of law enforcement agencies, as well as in other structures.

The Turkmen president stressed that bribery and corruption lead to a decrease in effectiveness of government agencies and society, slow the growth of economy, create serious obstacles for the state’s development.

Berdimuhamedov also spoke about revising the relevant laws and strengthening the punishment for bribery and corruption.