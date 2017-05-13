Baku 2017: Artistic gymnastics competitions kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Artistic gymnastics competitions kicked off at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Men’s floor exercise qualification, parallel bars qualification and rings qualification will be held today. Meanwhile, women’s vault qualification and uneven bars qualification will also be held on May 13.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agharzayev, Bence Talas and Timur Bairamov in men’s competitions and by Marina Nekrasova, Yulia Inshina and Ekaterina Tishkova in women’s competitions.

President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Marinari Watanabe is observing the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.