Armenians again break ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 13.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Farahli, Gaymagli, Kamarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Paravakar village of the Ijevan district, Shavarshavan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygepar villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.