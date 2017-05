Judo competitions kick off at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games

2017-05-13 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Judo competitions kicked off on May 13 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.