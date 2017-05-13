Swimming competitions kick off at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games

2017-05-13 10:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Swimming competitions kicked off on May 13 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Boris Krylov, Nikolay Trarov, Dorian Fazekas, Veli Israfilov, Dmitry Saley, Yevgeniy Lazuka and Maksim Shemberev in men’s competitions and by Fatima Alkaramova, Ilaha Rzayeva and Alsu Bayramova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.