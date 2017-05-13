Baku 2017: Women’s karate competitions start

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Women’s karate competitions started on May 13 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The competitions are being held at the Baku Sports Hall.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Nurana Aliyeva (50 kg), Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg) and Farida Abiyeva (61 kg) in the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.