Shooting competitions kick off at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

2017-05-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Shooting competitions kicked off on May 13 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Ruslan Lunev and Ali Majidli in the men’s competitions. Meanwhile, Shafag Amrahova and Aydan Jamalova are representing the country in women’s shooting competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.