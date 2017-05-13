Azerbaijani women handball players reach finals at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 11:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani women’s handball team has reached the finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijani athletes defeated their rivals from Uzbekistan with a score of 45-25.

The next rivals of the Azerbaijani team will be known after a semi-final match between the teams of Turkey and Cameroon in the second half of the day.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.