Baku 2017: First fight of Azerbaijani judoka ends with victory

2017-05-13 11:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s judo fighter Kifayat Gasimova has defeated her rival from Morocco, Yousra El Bouhairi, in the weight category of 57 kg as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.