Baku 2017: First fight of Azerbaijani judoka ends with victory (UPDATE)

2017-05-13 11:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:02)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s judo fighter Kifayat Gasimova (57 kg) has defeated her rival from Morocco, Yousra El Bouhairi at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.