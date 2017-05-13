Another Azerbaijani judoka in finals of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s judo fighter Aisha Gurbanli (48 kg) has defeated her rival from Jordan, Aiah Kitaneh, at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.