Turkmenistan announces personnel changes in gov’t

2017-05-13 11:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made personnel changes in the government, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

The corresponding documents were signed by the president during the expanded meeting of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Muhammetmyrat Aydogdyev was appointed deputy prime minister for industry and was dismissed from the post of chairman of Turkmenkhimiya state concern.

Batyr Atdaev was dismissed from the post of the deputy prime minister, supervising the trade complex and entrepreneurship and was appointed to another post.

Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov was appointed deputy prime minister and was dismissed from the post of governor of Dashoguz province.

Mergen Annabaev was dismissed from the post as the chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Environmental Protection and Land Resources for serious shortcomings in his work. Batyrmyrat Orazmyradov has replaced him in this post.

Yazgeldi Annayev was dismissed from the post of the director general of Turkmen Atlary State Association. He was replaced by Mergennepes Annanepesov, who previously served as deputy director general of Turkmen Atlary State Association.

Mammet Bairamgulyev was appointed as the governor of Dashoguz province, and was dismissed from the post of governor of Dashoguz city.