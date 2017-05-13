Baku 2017: Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to artistic gymnastics finals

2017-05-13 11:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts have reached the artistic gymnastics finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s Yulia Inshina ranked the first by scoring 12,250 in the exercises on uneven bars and reached the finals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Ekaterina Tishkova scored 11,600 and also reached the finals. Moreover, Turkey’s Demet Mutlu and Ekin Morova, as well as Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi and Tazsa Devira reached the artistic gymnastics finals.

Azerbaijan’s Marina Nekrasova and Yulia Inshina also advanced to finals of vault exercises. Moreover, Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, Turkey’s Demet Mutlu and Ekin Morova and Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi and Armartiani Amartiani reached the finals.