Turkmenistan names new prosecutor general

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s parliament has endorsed the appointment of Batyr Atdaev the country’s prosecutor general, reads a message from the country’s government.

This issue was considered on the proposal of the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Previously, Batyr Atdaev served as the deputy prime minister in charge of trade. Earlier, he was the chairman of the Supreme Chamber of Control.

Former prosecutor general Amanmyrat Khallyyev was dismissed from this post after the issue of bribery and corruption among law enforcement officers was raised at the meeting of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan.