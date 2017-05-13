Other two Azerbaijani judokas reach semi-finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Other two Azerbaijani judokas, Nazakat Azizova and Khanim Huseynova reached the semi-finals of judo competitions on May 13 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Nazakat Azizova (52 kg) defeated her rival from Gabon, Esther Corine Ewala Bondime.

Meanwhile, Khanim Huseynova (63 kg) defeated her rival from Turkmenistan, Ayna Jumakuliyeva, and the reached the semi-finals.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.