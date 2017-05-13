Azerbaijan’s women karate fighters in finals of Baku 2017

2017-05-13 11:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Ilaha Gasimova and Farida Abiyeva reached the finals of karate competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg) defeated her rival from Jordan, Majedah Albashaireh, and Farida Abiyeva (61 kg) won her rival from Uzbekistan, Barno Mirzaeva.

Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s other karate fighter, Nurana Aliyeva, couldn’t defeat her rival from Iran, Nasrin Dousti.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.