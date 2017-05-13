Baku 2017: Azerbaijani judoka starts competitions with victory

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka, European champion Hidayat Heydarov has started the competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku with a victory.

Heydarov defeated his rival from Togo, Frederic Adebayo Olimpio.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.