Azerbaijan’s judoka Orujov reaches semi-finals of Baku 2017

2017-05-13 12:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s judoka, silver medalist of the Rio Olympics, Rustam Orujov, has reached the semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Orujov defeated his rival from Tajikistan, Behrouz Khodzhazoda, in the quarter finals.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.