Azerbaijan’s Aghayev reaches karate ¼ finals of Baku 2017

2017-05-13 12:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s karate fighter, five-time world champion, ten-time champion of Europe, Rafael Aghayev (75 kg), has reached the 1/4 finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Aghayev confidently defeated his rival from Turkey, Erman Eltemur, with a score of 3-0.

The next rival of the Azerbaijani karate fighter will be Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Al Zahrani.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.