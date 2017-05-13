30 sets of medals up for grabs today at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 12:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

As many as 30 sets of medals in six kinds of sports are up for grabs at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan’s capital May 13, Mike Loynd, chief operating officer of the Games, said at a press conference in Baku.

He noted that the Games’ Opening Ceremony, which was watched in 55 countries on May 12, fascinated spectators all around the world.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.