Azerbaijani karate fighter eyes to win gold at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 12:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighter Farida Abiyeva, who reached the 61 kg karate finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, told reporters in Baku that she dedicates her victory to the Azerbaijani people.

“I am already in the finals and tonight I will be competing with an Iranian female athlete,” she said. “With God’s help I will win a gold medal.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.