Rafael Aghayev in karate finals of Baku 2017

2017-05-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighter Rafael Aghayev has reached the (kumite) semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Aghayev defeated his rival from Saudi Arabia, Sultan Al Zahrani, with a score of 7-2.

It should be recalled that Rafael Aghayev confidently defeated his rival from Turkey, Erman Eltemur, with a score of 3-0 in quarterfinals.

Other Azerbaijani karate fighter, Niyazi Aliyev (67 kg), defeated Pakistan’s Naseer Ahmed with a score of 4-0 and reached the quarterfinals, while Firdovsi Farzaliyev (60 kg) won Brunei’s Fida’ly Muhammad Sanif with a score of 6-0 and reached the quarterfinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.