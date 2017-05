Weightlifting competitions kick off at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, is hosting the weightlifting competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijan’s weightlifter Elmar Aliyev (56 kg) raised 100 and 103 kilograms.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.