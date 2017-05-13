Baku 2017: Another Azerbaijani judoka reaches finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani woman judoka Khanim Huseynova has reached the judo 63 kg finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Huseynova defeated Tunisia’s Mariem Bjaoui.

Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Nazakat Azizova and Aisha Gurbanly reached the judo finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.