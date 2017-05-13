First medal winners of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The first medal winners of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku have been revealed.

Turkey’s Omer Akgun won a gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle by having scored 249.8 points.

Munna Md Rabbi Hasan, a representative of Bangladesh, won a silver medal by scoring 245.5 points, and Uzbekistan’s Saidkhon Sayfuddinov, who scored 224.1 points, won a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan’s Ali Majidli couldn’t pass the qualification event of the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.